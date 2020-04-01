Dentists close their doors to non-urgent patients

Local dental clinics have shut their doors to non-urgent patients under new coronavirus regulations.

From Monday, all non-urgent dental procedures across the state have been placed on hold for the next three months.

Under the COVID-19 Level 3 restrictions, dentists will only be allowed to treat emergency cases.

The Victorian Government hopes closing dental clinics will help reduce the spread of COVID-19, while freeing-up personal protective equipment for use by front-line health workers and ensure PPE is available for critical dental services.

Shepparton clinics including Knight Street Dentists and Goulburn Valley Dental Group said they would be rescheduling all appointments and would only open their practice for emergency treatments.

Suspended services include general dental care, routine denture services, specialist care, oral health promotion, teaching clinics and day surgery procedures.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said dental services would be reassessed in three months’ time.

“We’re putting the safety of patients and health care workers first by ensuring health care professionals have the equipment they need when they need it,” Ms Mikakos said.

“I urge all Victorians to maintain their oral health by eating well, drinking tap water and brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.”

The announcement comes as all non-urgent elective surgeries were also suspended.

