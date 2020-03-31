News

Health funds delay price hike

By Morgan Dyer

Private health insurance funds have postponed the planned April 1 price increase.

1 of 1

Members of private health insurance funds can breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the annual price rise being placed on hold.

All private health insurance funds have agreed to postpone the next round of increases for at least six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual price hike was planned for Wednesday, April 1, however Private Healthcare Australia chief executive Dr Rachel David made the announcement to postpone the increase on Sunday.

“This is a continuing process and health funds will be regularly reviewing their financial position in coming months to provide as much support as possible to members,” Dr Rachel said.

“It is a tough time for all Australians and circumstances are changing rapidly.

“We will do all we can to support our members and the Australian community,” she said.

Given the scale of the coronavirus crisis, Private Healthcare Australia member funds have also introduced a range of other measures to provide relief. For example, all hospital policies will include full hospital coverage for people affected by COVID-19.

Also, special arrangements are to be put in place to allow more hospital in the home services, and remote access services for health fund members at particular risk.

Dr David urged people whose financial circumstances have changed to talk to their health funds before downgrading or dropping their health cover.

Latest articles

News

Young Shepparton woman takes on senior role with Girl Guides Victoria

At just 20 years of age, Shepparton’s Mandhree Ekanayake is the youngest and first culturally diverse Victorian Girl Guide to hold the role of assistant state commissioner. After calling the 3rd Shepparton Girl Guides home for nearly 10 years...

Liz Mellino
News

Health funds delay price hike

Members of private health insurance funds can breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the annual price rise being placed on hold. All private health insurance funds have agreed to postpone the next round of increases for at least six months due to the...

Morgan Dyer
News

Lemnos mask maker hires local staff and commissions Echuca machines

Australia’s only mask manufacturing company, Med-Con, near Shepparton, has hired 18 new staff from Greater Shepparton and is set to hire 11 more as the company started 24-hour production yesterday. Med-Con’s latest hiring blitz will bring the...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Third confirmed COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its third confirmed case of COVID-19. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the person recently returned from overseas and presented to GV Health’s Emergency Department and was then assessed in the Acute Respiratory Clinic on Monday.

Madi Chwasta