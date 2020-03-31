Health funds delay price hike

Members of private health insurance funds can breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the annual price rise being placed on hold.

All private health insurance funds have agreed to postpone the next round of increases for at least six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual price hike was planned for Wednesday, April 1, however Private Healthcare Australia chief executive Dr Rachel David made the announcement to postpone the increase on Sunday.

“This is a continuing process and health funds will be regularly reviewing their financial position in coming months to provide as much support as possible to members,” Dr Rachel said.

“It is a tough time for all Australians and circumstances are changing rapidly.

“We will do all we can to support our members and the Australian community,” she said.

Given the scale of the coronavirus crisis, Private Healthcare Australia member funds have also introduced a range of other measures to provide relief. For example, all hospital policies will include full hospital coverage for people affected by COVID-19.

Also, special arrangements are to be put in place to allow more hospital in the home services, and remote access services for health fund members at particular risk.

Dr David urged people whose financial circumstances have changed to talk to their health funds before downgrading or dropping their health cover.