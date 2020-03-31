Restaurants say don’t use delivery apps, pick up the phone instead

Shepparton’s restaurants are urging diners to ditch the delivery apps and to pick up the phone instead, as many struggle under the weight of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Riviera Pizza owner Dhami Singh has seen an uptick in orders through Menulog since the government’s regulations were enforced, but said this wasn’t being passed on to his business.

“They charge 15 per cent per order, but when they deliver, they charge the restaurant about 30 per cent,” he said.

“Then it can cost a couple of hundred to stay on top of the Menulog list.

“I don’t think many understand how much they take from restaurants.”

Mr Singh said this was making business even more challenging, as the price of some food had also risen significantly.

“Some items have gone up at least 40 per cent, but it’s not right to increase our prices right now.”

He said his restaurant had an online ordering system and was taking phone orders, and encouraged those wanting takeaway or to pick-up a meal to use those channels instead.

His restaurant has also been abiding closely by sanitising regulation, including contactless delivery.

In Mooroopna, Yiche Restaurant owner Evelyn Anderson said she was experiencing the same hardship with delivery apps amid the pandemic, with Menulog taking about 30 per cent of each purchase.

Because of this, her staff had moved to quickly create their own online ordering platform.

“We are trying to design a website now, and it will hopefully be available in the next couple of days,” Ms Anderson said.

In the meantime, she asked for people to call the restaurant directly and pay for food over the phone.

She said Yiche was adhering to strict sanitising measures, such as leaving meals on chairs outside for customers to reduce human-to-human contact, and sanitising the doors after a person walks in and out.

She asked customers to keep checking their Facebook page for details on the new website.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce engagement manager Kaye Hanson said while she had not received specific complaints from restaurant owners about delivery apps, she was proud at the efforts made by businesses to remain open and encouraged the community to show support.

“Most of the restaurants I’m chatting to have initiated a pick-up service, and many of the people I’ve spoken to are happy to collect their meals, rather than having them delivered,” she said.

“We’re proud of how our small business community have been able to adapt and pivot in this time.”