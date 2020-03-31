Grants available for October’s Seniors Festival in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton City Council hopes the annual Seniors Festival will be able to go ahead as planned in October.

Council acknowledged the 2020 Seniors Festival may be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, council has opened applications for the 2020 Greater Shepparton Seniors Festival Grants in the hope the festival will go ahead, encouraging older generations to participate in physical activities or social events once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said residents should apply.

“We love seeing our older generation out and about, having fun and being social,” Cr Abdullah said.

“We want to continue supporting our local community groups who are already supporting seniors by holding events and gatherings.

“We also encourage anyone with an idea for a new event to come forward and apply for a grant — we want to see as many seniors out and about as possible.

“Let’s hope the festival is able to go ahead and we can host events in Greater Shepparton in October.”

Grant applications open on April 1 and will close on April 30.

Funding is available for community-wide projects or activities with outcomes accessible to the whole community.

Grants are also available for community and individual projects providing outcomes for specific community groups and individuals.

Funding is provided on a one-off basis with a maximum of $500 per grant.

Applicants and groups must be based in Greater Shepparton and operating not-for-profit.

The proposed project should be able to demonstrate broad community benefit and funding will not be provided for capital works of any nature.

For more information, refer to the guidelines for the Seniors Festival Grant on Greater Shepparton City Council's website: http://greatershepparton.com.au/community/grants-and-funding/seniors-festival-grants

Grant applications will be received via the online SmartyGrants portal: http://greatershepparton.com.au/community/grants-and-funding

For more information, phone council’s Neighbourhoods Department on 5832 9785.