News

Goulburn-Murray Water responding to those struggling due to COVID-19

By Liz Mellino

Goulburn-Murray Water managing director Charmaine Quick.

1 of 1

Goulburn-Murray Water has assured its customers it will continue the same standard of water service during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The corporation announced yesterday it was implementing a number of additional precautions to make sure customers had the support they needed throughout this time.

GMW chair Diane James said customer access to all the offices, including the Connections Project office, had been restricted indefinitely and the company would continue to adhere to the evolving health advice in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We will continue to provide service to our customers via the Contact Centre, WaterLINE, online services and over the phone as required,” she said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is driving rapid change. At GMW we are very aware of striking the right balance between providing an accessible service to our customers, and the safety of our team, stakeholders and the broader community.”

Managing director Charmaine Quick said the organisation was well prepared to operate remotely.

She encouraged customers to get in contact if they were experiencing financial hardship, with guidelines and payment options available for those in need, including instalment options, early payment discounts, flexible payment plans and payment extensions.

“GMW is continuing to proactively provide customers with access to flexible payment options due to hardship with potential for more cases resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 response,” Ms Quick said.

“I urge those customers who may be experiencing hardship, for any reason, whether it’s related to COVID-19 or more general circumstances, to seek more information on payment options by phoning our Customer Contact Centre.”

For more information phone 1800 013 357 or visit www.gmwater.com.au

Latest articles

News

Lemnos mask maker hires local staff and commissions Echuca machines

Australia’s only mask manufacturing company, Med-Con, near Shepparton, has hired 18 new staff from Greater Shepparton and is set to hire 11 more as the company started 24-hour production yesterday. Med-Con’s latest hiring blitz will bring the...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Surge in family violence expected in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Self-isolation and social distancing might seem like a daunting, lonely road. For many, it will be a living hell. Victims of domestic violence could be trapped with their abusers as Greater Shepparton prepares for a statewide lockdown due to...

Charmayne Allison
News

Goulburn-Murray Water responding to those struggling due to COVID-19

Goulburn-Murray Water has assured its customers it will continue the same standard of water service during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The corporation announced yesterday it was implementing a number of additional precautions to make sure...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Third case of coronavirus incorrectly confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a third confirmed case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta