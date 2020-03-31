Goulburn-Murray Water responding to those struggling due to COVID-19

Goulburn-Murray Water has assured its customers it will continue the same standard of water service during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The corporation announced yesterday it was implementing a number of additional precautions to make sure customers had the support they needed throughout this time.

GMW chair Diane James said customer access to all the offices, including the Connections Project office, had been restricted indefinitely and the company would continue to adhere to the evolving health advice in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We will continue to provide service to our customers via the Contact Centre, WaterLINE, online services and over the phone as required,” she said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is driving rapid change. At GMW we are very aware of striking the right balance between providing an accessible service to our customers, and the safety of our team, stakeholders and the broader community.”

Managing director Charmaine Quick said the organisation was well prepared to operate remotely.

She encouraged customers to get in contact if they were experiencing financial hardship, with guidelines and payment options available for those in need, including instalment options, early payment discounts, flexible payment plans and payment extensions.

“GMW is continuing to proactively provide customers with access to flexible payment options due to hardship with potential for more cases resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 response,” Ms Quick said.

“I urge those customers who may be experiencing hardship, for any reason, whether it’s related to COVID-19 or more general circumstances, to seek more information on payment options by phoning our Customer Contact Centre.”

For more information phone 1800 013 357 or visit www.gmwater.com.au