Pets can’t transmit COVID-19, but hygiene is urged

By Madi Chwasta

Your pets are safe, but be hygienic: The World Health Organisation says owners in self-isolation should wash their hands before and after contact with their pets, and try to minimise close contact.

The World Health Organisation says there's currently no evidence pets can spread COVID-19, but vets recommend that owners in self-isolation wash their hands before and after touching their furry loved ones.

GV Vets owner Frances Jenner said owners with suspected COVID-19 must practice good hand hygiene and sensibly reduce close contact with their animals, in line with recommendations from the Australian Veterinary Association and the World Health Organisation.

The international peak health body has also said those in quarantine should avoid kissing, licking or sharing food with their furry pals.

Dr Jenner said animals could catch a different strain of coronavirus, which vets routinely tested for and treated.

“Cat and dog coronavirus are completely different to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which is exclusively a human virus,” she said

“A person cannot catch cat or dog coronavirus — they’re specific to those species.”

Ms Jenner said the clinic had received a big increase in inquiries about pets and coronavirus, and affirmed they would remain open as the pandemic continued.

She said most staff would continue to work at the clinic through this period for both appointments and surgeries, with safety and distancing measures in place to ensure the health of staff.

“We’ve got some vets staying on the road for farm and off-site services,” she said.

She said if a member of the community was unwell and their pet needed urgent attention, they should phone first, as the clinic had been designated a ‘staff only’ zone.

“Currently to have animals seen, clients are being asked to stay in their cars, call reception when they arrive and their pets are brought into the clinic building by staff only to receive examination, tests and treatment,” she said.

“Medication, food and product requests are all processed over the phone.

“We are also using phone consultation and video calling to assess patients.”

The Causeway Veterinary Clinic in Mooroopna is also open and taking precautionary measures, including limiting the number of people in the clinic, and spreading out appointment times.

The Australian Veterinary Association said pet owners must call their vet before attending the clinic if their animal needed assistance.

