Shepparton real estate auctions to go digital

A two-year renovation process was meant to ceremoniously conclude with the bang of the auctioneer's gavel next Saturday.

At least, that was Megan and Bailey Argus's plan before the coronavirus crisis.

When the Tatura newlyweds tuned in to watch Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement of stage two measures on Tuesday evening these plans were momentarily derailed.

“We were a little shocked that it was very specific to auctions, but we instantly knew that in this day and age we can use other portals to make the sale happen,” Mrs Argus said.

“With the new restrictions and things changing daily, there’s been a bit to think about.

“We are fortunate to have a great deal of interest in the house and we have complete faith that our agents will guide us through the best process.”

Principal and auctioneer of Kevin Hicks Real Estate Kevin Hicks said it was disappointing Devonleigh House would not go under the hammer as planned.

The crowd will not spill into Hogan St, but the show must go on.

“We're still exploring our options around online auctions and opening expressions of interest,” Mr Hicks said.

If the home does not sell prior to auction on Saturday, April 4, it is likely the sale will go digital, with buyers able to register their interest.

Mr Hicks said the business was also looking at new ways to give potential buyers the open-home inspection experience.

Moving forward he said public auction and open-home bans would challenge the housing market.

“It may take longer to sell a property with all the due diligence,” he said.

“We've had a few auctions cancelled and people planning to sell postponing but we'll sell them when the virus settles down.”

Even in these uncertain times Mr Hicks recommended anyone looking to sell still got an appraisal, as those in the market were genuine buyers and he said if he knew about a potential property he could match them up.