SAM and ‘super’ school site staff to stay on, with staggered starts and breaks

Despite the spread of coronavirus impacting on the workforce, two of Shepparton’s largest infrastructure projects — Shepparton Art Museum and Greater Shepparton Secondary College — have not made any staff changes to date.

To comply with social distancing measures, Greater Shepparton City Council and KANE Constructions have implemented staggered meal breaks and regular cleaning throughout the SAM site.

Council director infrastructure Phil Hoare said in accordance with federal and state government directives, work on all the council’s construction sites was continuing.

“This is an important and positive outcome for the community and industry,” he said.

“Each site has appropriate measures in place to meet social distancing requirements, and more general health and hygiene measures.

“To date, there have been no changes to staff at the SAM project as a result of the current pandemic.”

Mr Hoare said with several subcontractors involved, there was naturally a range of start and finish times.

“The contractor has implemented several changes, including staggered meal breaks and regular cleaning throughout the site,” he said.

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino said construction was continuing at the secondary college.

“We have taken steps in line with the advice of health experts to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

“This includes social distancing measures and additional hygiene procedures.”

