Goulburn Valley Water closes offices in response to COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Water has closed all offices and front counters to limit the spread of COVID-19 and maximise the organisation's ability to continue its service to the community.

But GVW reassured customers drinking water remained safe to drink, with no evidence coronavirus is transmitted through drinking water.

To ensure community safety and comply with government advice, the front counters at its head office on Fryers St and operations centre on Florence St will close from today (Tuesday).

GVW said it was not a decision made lightly, but was an effort to help "flatten the curve", encouraging physical distancing primarily to protect staff, the community and resource availability such as health services.

“We are enabling staff to work from home where practical and implementing strict hygiene practices to minimise the risk of infection to the operators out in the field,” a spokesperson said.

GVW staff are still available any time via phone, email, webchat, online and self-service:

● General inquiries: 5832 4800 (8.30 am to 4.30 pm).

● Billing: 1300 360 007 (8.30 am to 4.30 pm).

● 24-hour faults and emergencies: 1800 454 500.

● Property services team: 1800 064 714 (8 am to 4 pm).

● Email: [email protected]

● MyGVW customer portal: my.gvwater.vic.gov.au (to pay a water bill).

● Website (report a fault, connections, moving house, e-billing): gvwater.vic.gov.au

● Social: Facebook and Twitter — search for ‘Goulburn Valley Water'.

GVW said it was still assisting vulnerable customers and could provide support to customers who might be financially impacted by COVID-19.

Anyone experiencing hardship is urged to call to discuss alternative payment options.

These closures will not affect developers, who will be able to access water and sewer connection forms online and submit them as normal.

At this stage, GVW will also continue to deliver its essential infrastructure upgrade projects, working alongside contractors to review and align response plans for minimal impact to the community.

Keep up-to-date at: gvwater.vic.gov.au/covid-19