Health department incorrectly confirmed a third COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

The Victorian Government's health department incorrectly confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Greater Shepparton yesterday.

There are only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the correction would be made today.

"A new media release will be issued today with the latest case numbers," a spokesperson said.

"It will include the correction of only two cases in Shepparton LGA."

The department issues a media release daily detailing the number of COVID-10 cases in Melbourne and Victorian regional local government areas.

It has not said how the mistake for Greater Shepparton occurred.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive officer Matt Sharp said he believed the third reported case was a mistake yesterday afternoon.

For more information visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus or phone the Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080.