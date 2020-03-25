News

Health department incorrectly confirmed a third COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

By Madi Chwasta

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

1 of 1

The Victorian Government's health department incorrectly confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Greater Shepparton yesterday.

There are only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the correction would be made today.

"A new media release will be issued today with the latest case numbers," a spokesperson said.

"It will include the correction of only two cases in Shepparton LGA."

The department issues a media release daily detailing the number of COVID-10 cases in Melbourne and Victorian regional local government areas.

It has not said how the mistake for Greater Shepparton occurred.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive officer Matt Sharp said he believed the third reported case was a mistake yesterday afternoon.

For more information visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus or phone the Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080.

Latest articles

Sport

Heathcote could play mid-week HDFNL games

YOU may be seeing Heathcote in action on a weeknight in season 2020. Heathcote District Football Netball League chairman Peter Cole has suggested mid-week games could be on the cards later this year. With the start of the season delayed, at least...

Brayden May
Sport

Colbinabbin tops off a terrific season

COLBINABBIN’S season has ended in stunning fashion after the club won two Campaspe Tennis Association grand finals on Saturday. The club’s junior side in Section B started the day in perfect fashion as they overcame Lockington Bamawm United 3 in...

Brayden May
Sport

Heathcote Panthers season throw into jeopardy

THE Heathcote Panthers’ basketball finals campaign has been halted by concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Bendigo Basketball Association announced the current season had been postponed until further notice as...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton’s first coronavirus case had travelled overseas

Greater Shepparton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. The News understands the person was tested at Goulburn Valley Health. Another person has tested positive for the virus in Gannawarr...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

Shepparton News
News

Third case of coronavirus incorrectly confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a third confirmed case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta