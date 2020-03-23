News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

By James Bennett

Gotta be in it to win it: Lovell's Newagency Louise Lovell-Brown and Liana Barber are selling tickets for this Thursday's mega $80 million Powerball draw.

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can't stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery.

This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can purchase the lucky winning ticket.

Retail newsagents with a Tatts outlet will remain open as they're classified as an essential service.

Lovell's Newsagency on Wyndham St is open and has introduced social distancing measures so people can still buy tickets, as well as newspapers and magazines.

Louise Lovell-Brown said it was important for people to still continue to support local news agencies during this uncertain time as they're one of the few retailers that can remain open.

Mrs Lovell-Brown said people could also prepare for up to 10 weeks of TattsLotto.

“If people are worried they won't be able to purchase tickets in the future they can buy up to 10 weeks in advance,” she said.

“We've set up tape and our staff are wearing gloves so people can still buy tickets.”

Mrs Lovell-Brown said, who wouldn't want to win $80 million?

“They can look after the family, businesses or invest in the share market,” she said.

