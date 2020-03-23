Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

UPDATE, 2.30PM: Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the person took the precautionary measure to be assessed by a GP.

Pathology swabs were then sent to GV Health for analysis.

"It is understood this person has been self-isolating and is recovering and follow-up has occurred by the Department of Health and Human Services," he said.

At this time, there are no inpatients at GV Health who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"GV Health has finite resources and is indeed experiencing higher demand for services and it is expected this trend will increase in coming days. Everyone is encouraged to follow advice to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in order to reduce demand on the health system," Mr Sharp said.

Everyone is encouraged to follow social distancing practices and maintain good personal hygiene. Anyone who is unwell is encouraged to self-isolate and seek advice.

The best place to access the latest information is dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

EARLIER: Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Goulburn Valley Health confirmed a second person had tested positive to COVID-19 and had presented at the hospital after being referred by a GP.

The region's first case was confirmed yesterday by the state government.

An update from the state government said the total number of cases in Victoria had risen to 355, with 35 in regional Victoria.

Multiple cases have occurred in the regional local government areas of Greater Geelong (9), Ballarat (4), Greater Shepparton (2), Baw Baw (2), Surf Coast (2), Warrnambool (2) and Macedon Ranges (2) and Mitchell (2).

Bass Coast, East Gippsland, Gannawarra, Latrobe, Yarriambiack, Hepburn, Moorabool, Wellington, Mount Alexander and Mildura have all recorded one case.

At this point in time there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

More than 23,700 Victorians have been tested to date.

A number of cases remain under investigation.

More to come.