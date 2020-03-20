News

Aangan Restaurant offers free meals to Shepparton’s elderly

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Aangan Shepparton is giving away free takeaway food for the elderly. Head chef Arvinder Sandhu is ready.

Aangan Indian restaurant is cooking up a storm for Shepparton's elderly, who can expect free takeaway food every day during the Victorian emergency period from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Chef Sumit Malhotra said he was inspired when he saw elderly people at Woolworths struggling to get food.

“They were standing there with their money in their hands and empty trolleys,” he said.

“The elderly aren’t hoarding or stopping anything, they’re only buying what they need.”

Mr Malhotra said anyone with an ID showing they were over 60 could order curries from their repertoire including chicken, goat, beef, lamb and spinach.

“Everything on the menu is available,” he said.

“Anyone of any age can order and pick up, but they must have an ID and there's a limit of one ID per person.”

Mr Malhotra said the offer was available store-wide from Melbourne to Shepparton.

“Don't store things if it is not necessary,” he said.

“If you find there's nothing in your home, we'll do something — we'll make sure you won't go hungry.”

