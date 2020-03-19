COVID-19: Still no GV cases confirmed but numbers climb across Victoria

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Goulburn Valley, despite latest statistics showing 29 new cases have sprung up in Victoria.

These new numbers, which were confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, bring the state's total count to 150.

While the majority of cases have been identified in and around Melbourne, five of the new cases occurred in regional centres, with three in Greater Geelong and one in Latrobe Valley and Ballarat respectively.

Seventeen men and 12 women are among the new cases, aged from early 20s to early 70s.

The DHHS is continuing to investigate.

There are currently two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

Seven people are recovering in hospital, while 28 people have recovered completely.

More than 17 180 Victorians have been tested to date.

Looking nationally, the Australian Department of Health confirmed yesterday morning that of the 565 confirmed cases in Australia, 46 have recovered and six have died.

Of the cases, 259 are considered to be overseas acquired, with most of the overseas cases contracted in the USA, Iran, Italy and the UK.

Seventy-two are contacts of previously confirmed cases, while the likely place of exposure for 206 reported cases is under investigation.

The source of infection for 28 cases is currently unknown.

Close contacts of any confirmed cases in Victoria will be notified and monitored by the DHHS, with any public exposure sites contacted and provided with advice about transmission risks and any cleaning that may be required.

All close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days, as must all people arriving from any international destination.

Extensive testing has shown that people who have passed through places where there was a confirmed case have an extremely low risk of transmission and are not currently recommended for testing.

This will help ensure local hospitals, assessment centres and general practitioners can prioritise testing for those most at risk.

Victorian chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton warned the number of COVID-19 cases would only grow.

“We are reviewing this rapidly evolving situation daily and continue to provide up-to-date information to the community,” he said.

“We are all focused on doing whatever is necessary to minimise the spread of infection and keep Victorians safe.

“For the virus to spread, extended close personal contact is most likely required. Close personal contact is at least 15 minutes face-to-face or more than two hours in the same room.

“At the moment, we urge the public to be mindful and take steps to minimise the risk of COVID-19.

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting yourself and your family. Hands should be washed regularly with soap and water.

“Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow. If you are ill, stay at home.”

To keep up to date on the number of cases, visit health.gov.au

For more information on the coronavirus, visit dhhs.vic.gov.au

If you suspect you may have COVID-19, call the dedicated hotline on 1800 675 398.

Please keep Triple Zero (000) for emergencies only.