Food demand is ‘absolutely bonkers’

Business has been booming for Shepparton’s SPC Factory Sales and North End Bakehouse over the past few days, as people scramble to stock up on bread and baked beans.

North End Bakehouse owner Shekiah Aylett said sales had doubled, if not tripled, in the past two days, leaving them with just four loaves and 10 bread rolls on Tuesday.

“For the past two days we’ve sold out by 10.30 am,” she said.

“It’s been the most hectic, busy two days since the lead-up to Christmas last year.”

Ms Aylett said on average, her small family-owned bakery was receiving 12 bulk orders of seven to 12 loaves of bread at a time on top of all of their normal business.

Despite having to enforce a two-loaf limit for in-store purchases on Monday afternoon, she said they were covered for staff and had had no “nasty customers”.

“It doesn’t particularly worry us, people just need to be smart about it and pre-order,” she said.

“We’re still going to be here tomorrow, we’re not closing, we’ll still be here making bread.

“It was just the shock yesterday when it went absolutely bonkers.”

SPC Factory Sales accountant Vikki Sutherland said they had sold out of products including baked beans, tomatoes, pasta, bread flour and toilet paper over the past week.

However, she said a truckload of goods had arrived on Tuesday including a pallet of more than 6000 tins of tomatoes and more pasta — but no baked beans or toilet paper.

“The issue is about supply chains now — sometimes the products are there but you just can’t get it in stock,” she said.

“There’s only so many trucks that can deliver it once it gets out the door.”

Other stories on coronavirus that affect the Goulburn Valley:

No action until June for local football and netball

Goulburn Valley events postponed

Virus screening clinic now open at GV Health