Goulburn Valley events postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Goulburn Valley events postponed due to coronavirus outbreakBy Shepparton News
This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read
Following the government's announcement last week that non-essential gatherings of over 500 people should be cancelled, organisers of dozens of Goulburn Valley events have quickly implemented the advice.
While many events have been cancelled, others have been postponed or rescheduled with event organisers working to secure alternative dates.
The News is aware of the following events which have been cancelled or postponed around the Goulburn Valley.
● Shepparton Festival: Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 29
● Evonne Goolagong Foundation - Indigenous Tennis Come and Try Day in Shepparton: Wednesday, March 18
● Shepparton Christian College School Fete: Thursday, March 19
● Sacred Heart Parish School Fete: Friday, March 20
● Shepparton Theatre Arts Group's 10 in 10 Short Play Festival: Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22
● RumbaFest: Saturday, March 21
● Rochester Netball Invitational: Saturday, March 21 - rescheduled to March 20, 2021
● Kyabram Vintage Engine Rally and Mack Truck Muster: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22
● Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival at the Shepparton Showgrounds: Sunday, March 22
● CFA Community Open Air Cinema at the Mooroopna Recreation Reserve: Friday, March 27
● Converge on the Goulburn: Saturday, March 28
● CFA-VFBV State Firefighter Championships at the Mooroopna Recreation Reserve: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29
● Goulburn Valley Vintage Tractor & Farm Machinery Clubs Rally: Saturday March 28 and Sunday March 29
● GoFish Nagambie: April 2 to April 5
● Benalla Wall to Wall Festival: April 3 to April 5
● Shepparton Italian Festa at the Shepparton Showgrounds: Saturday, April 4
● 2020 Bowls Victorian Region Sides at the East Shepparton Bowls Club, Shepparton Park Bowls Club and Shepparton Golf Bowls Club: Friday, April 3 to Sunday, April 5
● Goulburn Valley Film Club double screening, Monday April 6 at the GOTafe Harder Auditorium
● RocKwiz HQ Easter Show, Sunday April 12 - rescheduled for Tuesday October 20
● Greater Shepparton Biennial Bruce Wilson Memorial Heritage Lecture 2020: Thursday, April 23
● The Wedding Festival Goulburn Valley: Sunday, April 19 rescheduled to Sunday, August 16
If you know of any other events, please let us know at [email protected]