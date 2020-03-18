News

Pooch paradise opens in Tatura

By Morgan Dyer

Maria Atsidakos has opened Dogs Best Friend Canine Consultants in Tatura.

1 of 1

Our four legged best friends are set to benefit from a new therapy service opening in the Goulburn Valley.

Just like humans, our pooches need mental and muscle stimulation in order to be their best selves — and is what Dogs Best Friend Canine Consultants aims to provide.

Based in Tatura, owner and practitioner Marie Atsidakos focuses on bringing together the needs of owners and their pooches to create a happy home environment.

“Much of the pain our dogs feel often goes undetected and can lead to discomfort, poor performance, or more serious mental and physical problems,” Ms Atsidakos said.

“The right bodywork will greatly calm and ease their mind and body triggers.”

As well as physical therapy for their canine companions, the business will give owners the opportunity to recognise their dog's problems before they become a habit and help owners understand their dog's language.

“Many people come to me, for example and say their dog has started biting,” Ms Atsidakos said.

“However, that behaviour is due to a list of problems that have developed over time.

“We are here to help with everything from choosing a dog, integrating a new dog into your home, working on behavioural issues, health and wellness or exploring ways to educate your pooch.”

Ms Atsidakos has worked with dogs for more than 40 years in a number of roles including search and rescue, companion animals, neglected dogs and obedience training.

The consultation process at Dogs Best Friend Canine Consultants will initially identify owners’ needs and will develop a mental and physical program for their dog.

For more information visit Dogs Best Friend Canine Consultants’ Facebook page or to book an appointment call 0407 808 373.

More local news 

Public surgery could take place at Shepparton Private

Virus screening clinic now open at GV Health

Latest articles

National

High Court rejects killer lake mum appeal

The High Court has rejected an appeal by prosecutors against a reduced sentence for Melbourne mum Akon Guode, who killed three of her children in a lake.

AAP Newswire
National

Morrison healthy but no coronavirus test

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been passed healthy after a check-up, but has not been tested for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

SA police to check on those self-isolating

South Australian police will check up on people who have returned from overseas to ensure they self-isolate, as a new legal direction has been issued.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria

FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday – bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 71.

Riverine Herald
News

New laws taking high-speed hoons off Goulburn Valley roads

High-speed hoons and dangerous drivers will be immediately taken off Goulburn Valley roads after new laws were passed in state parliament last week.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton Festival program cancelled due to coronavirus

Shepparton Festival organisers have announced they have decided to cancel the upcoming festival.

Shepparton News