News

Shepparton Pizzas gives out free pizza bread

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Helping out: Shepparton Pizzas owner Kruz Patel is giving out free pizza bread for those who can't find bread at supermarkets.

1 of 3

Helping out: Shepparton Pizzas owner Kruz Patel is giving out free pizza bread for those who can't find bread at supermarkets.

2 of 3

Helping out: Shepparton Pizzas owner Kruz Patel is giving out free pizza bread for those who can't find bread at supermarkets.

3 of 3

Shepparton Pizzas is providing free pizza bread for people struggling to find a loaf amid coronavirus panic buying.

Owner Kruz Patel said it broke his heart when he bumped into a customer at Woolworths who could not buy a loaf of bread to make lunch for her kids at school.

“After seeing all this madness at the supermarket, I’ve made pizza bread,” Mr Patel said.

“It’s slightly different and more like focaccia.

“If you’re struggling to find yourself bread or know someone who needs some, please come in.”

Mr Patel ingeniously devised a new recipe on the fly, putting leftover pizza dough in the oven then taking it out halfway through to make a bread-like creation.

“Normally it will be thrown out, but if people are still being selfish buying up all the bread, then I’m here to help,” he said.

Mr Patel urged people not be hesitant about coming to his shop for some free pizza bread.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of, if you can’t buy at supermarkets come on down,” he said.

“We are more than happy to provide people who are homeless or in aged care with bread, too.

“If we know where they’re living, I’m more than happy to get the boys out and deliver it to them.”

Despite many Shepparton businesses feeling the pinch of coronavirus, with dwindling numbers of customers and panic-buying, Mr Patel said he was not at all worried.

“Since fear of the virus hit, not a dollar has dropped from my business,” he said.

“Every week I see the same faces, so I’m not worried at all.”

Mr Patel was giving out free pizza bread as of 3 pm on Tuesday, and said if he had only one dough left, he would prioritise the elderly or the at-risk over other buyers.

Latest articles

News

Merrigum couple rekindles little pieces of history

How can we breathe new life into things others throw away — and make a bit of money along the way? John Lewis talks trash and treasure with one creative Merrigum couple. Who doesn’t love a little piece of treasure found in a junk pile?...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton Pizzas gives out free pizza bread

Shepparton Pizzas is providing free pizza bread for people struggling to find a loaf amid coronavirus panic buying. Shepparton Pizza owner Kruz Patel said it broke his heart when he bumped into a customer at Woolworths who could not buy a load of...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Murray-Darling Basin Plan hit by new report

A new report on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan has warned of more pain for rural communities through the loss of irrigation water unless changes are made. The report into socio-eonomic impacts on the basin was critical of consultation and engagement...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

News

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria

FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday – bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 71.

Riverine Herald
News

Man uninjured after van set alight with him inside in Shepparton

A man has escaped without injury after his van was set alight while he was inside it. Shepparton police were called to the incident at Princess Park in Shepparton, where the van was parked, about 9 pm on Saturday.

Liz Mellino
News

Twenty years ago Gary Sutton’s life was changed forever after a truck accident

Twenty years ago, on a normal night much like any other, Shepparton man Gary Sutton’s life changed forever.

Spencer Fowler Steen