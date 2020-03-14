Flu shot more important than ever

Community members are being reminded of the importance this year of being vaccinated against flu.

People are urged to help reduce the strain on the public healthcare system as the flu, combined with the expected rise in coronavirus cases, is expected to hit hospitals and general practitioners hard.

Although the influenza vaccine is not effective in preventing COVID-19, it can dramatically reduce the number of flu cases.

Last year influenza had a record-breaking year, with 300 000 Australians infected and 902 deaths.

TerryWhite Chemmart professional practice pharmacist Chris Campbell said early autumn was the best time for the vaccination to ensure the best protection before the peak flu season – usually between June and September.

“It’s important people recognise the significant risks of the influenza virus ... it can leave people unwell for a week or more, and in the worst cases, result in hospitalisation or death,” he said.

People most at risk include children, pregnant women, older people and those with chronic medical conditions including asthma and heart disease.

According to the Department of Health, people aged 65 years and older accounted for 40.4 per cent of influenza-related hospitalisations and children aged 15 years and younger accounted for 28.6 per cent.

The fast-spreading virus can easily be transmitted from person to person as much as 24 hours before the contagious patient begins to show symptoms, and the patient remains infectious for a week after the onset of symptoms.

The flu vaccine will be available at a number of Victorian pharmacies in the coming weeks for people aged 10 years and older. The vaccination is administered by a qualified pharmacist.