News

Flu shot more important than ever

By Morgan Dyer

People are reminded to get their flu shot.

1 of 1

Community members are being reminded of the importance this year of being vaccinated against flu.

People are urged to help reduce the strain on the public healthcare system as the flu, combined with the expected rise in coronavirus cases, is expected to hit hospitals and general practitioners hard.

Although the influenza vaccine is not effective in preventing COVID-19, it can dramatically reduce the number of flu cases.

Last year influenza had a record-breaking year, with 300 000 Australians infected and 902 deaths.

TerryWhite Chemmart professional practice pharmacist Chris Campbell said early autumn was the best time for the vaccination to ensure the best protection before the peak flu season – usually between June and September.

“It’s important people recognise the significant risks of the influenza virus ... it can leave people unwell for a week or more, and in the worst cases, result in hospitalisation or death,” he said.

People most at risk include children, pregnant women, older people and those with chronic medical conditions including asthma and heart disease.

According to the Department of Health, people aged 65 years and older accounted for 40.4 per cent of influenza-related hospitalisations and children aged 15 years and younger accounted for 28.6 per cent.

The fast-spreading virus can easily be transmitted from person to person as much as 24 hours before the contagious patient begins to show symptoms, and the patient remains infectious for a week after the onset of symptoms.

The flu vaccine will be available at a number of Victorian pharmacies in the coming weeks for people aged 10 years and older. The vaccination is administered by a qualified pharmacist.

Latest articles

National

Virus won’t stop Queensland elections

Queensland will plough ahead with local elections despite a ban on large gatherings and concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus spread weighs on major NSW events

The reality of the coronavirus outbreak is starting to bite in Sydney, with several major events including the Royal Easter Show cancelled and others unlikely.

AAP Newswire
National

Event organisers reassess plans amid virus

Event organisers and sporting codes around the country are reassessing their plans after advice from governments that large gatherings should not go ahead.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton man faces court after stealing $100,000 worth of property to clear drug debt

A Shepparton man who stole more than $100 000 worth of items from people’s homes did it to pay off a substantial drug debt, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Stolen cars cause collision and set alight in Echuca

TWO stolen cars caused chaos in Echuca last night, with one colliding with a vehicle in a hit and run and another set alight. Echuca police are investigating and with no arrests made, are appealing to the public for information. Leading Senior...

Ivy Jensen