La Trobe epidemiology expert says don’t panic, as coronavirus reaches pandemic status

The World Health Organization has characterised the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a pandemic, but La Trobe University associate professor in epidemiology Hassan Vally says there is no need for Shepparton residents to panic.

“Australia has one of the best health systems in the world and we are very well placed to deal with this situation,” Prof Vally said.

“Both the Commonwealth and state departments of health are investing whatever resources are necessary to ensure that all the Victorian community is kept safe.”

“Right now in Australia, the focus is on identifying cases and isolating them, and this is being done for all cases in Victoria.

“If things change and we begin to see a lot of local transmission of COVID-19, advice will be given as to the additional actions that communities will need to take.”

When it came to what regional and rural areas could expect, Prof Vally said it was unknown, as everyone across the globe was still trying to understand the disease and the transmission characteristics.

“There is a lower population density in rural areas — and so one might speculate that with good personal infection control behaviours, rural communities may be well placed to halt the spread of COVID-19.”

Prof Vally said the people of Shepparton should be following the advice of the Department of Health.

“At this stage, the best advice is to practise good hygiene to protect yourself and others,” he said.

“This involves washing hands regularly, with soap and water if possible or with hand sanitisers; covering up when coughing and sneezing; and avoiding exposure to ill people.

“As the pandemic progresses and the situation changes the advice will change, and may include staying away from public gatherings — so everyone needs to stay informed.

“Most importantly of all, we need to remember that there is no need to panic.”

According to Prof Vally, Australians have been treating COVID-19 seriously enough.

“The authorities have been doing a great job of doing everything they can to contain the outbreak,” he said.

“The overall objective is to stop the disease spreading in Australia and/or delay local transmission taking hold.

“The longer we can delay significant local transmission, the lower the overall number of cases we will see and consequently, the health system will be more able to cope with the demand placed on it.”

