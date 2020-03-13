This Girl Can Week to get more Greater Shepparton women exercising

Greater Shepparton City Council has received a $15 000 VicHealth grant to encourage local women to try something new and get active, as part of This Girl Can Week, which kicks off on Monday, March 23.

The week is designed to encourage more women to give physical activity a go, or return to exercise after a break.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said This Girl Can — Victoria had success in building a supportive community of women who encouraged each other get active.

“Greater Shepparton is proud to work with VicHealth during This Girl Can Week to encourage local women and girls to smash the stereotypes holding them back from getting active and having a go,” Cr Abdullah said.

“I encourage women and girls to get involved in the local events taking place and show that in Greater Shepparton this girl definitely can.

“There’ll be a range of fun and inclusive activities locally for women to get involved in across March and April, with a sports expo on April 5 that will help women take that first and often daunting step to being active.”

Council is partnering with gyms and sports clubs in Greater Shepparton to provide a range of fun, free or low-cost activities tailored to women and girls who want to get active but are not sure how to take the first step.

VicHealth head of This Girl Can Melanie Fineberg said the week was about offering fantastic opportunities for women be active in their local community, without feeling judged.

“This Girl Can – Victoria empowers women to get active — no matter how sweaty they get, how red their face is or how good they are,” she said.

“We want women to have fun when they’re being active rather than worrying about what they look like or a number on the scales.”

