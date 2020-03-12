Shepparton girl to live Grand Prix dream

News
Shepparton girl to live Grand Prix dreamBy Ed McLeish
Shepparton’s Reese Opie is only starting out towards a Formula 1 career but it will all be full-throttle this weekend, when she will work with professional racers at the Australian Grand Prix.
Reese, 6, has the opportunity of a lifetime — she is one of just 20 Grid Kids to be selected to join the world’s best F1 drivers on the main stage.
“I’m feeling really excited, I’ll be standing on the grid and I’ll be singing the national anthem,” Reese said.
“I’m really keen to meet (Ferrari driver) Charles Leclerc, but I don’t know if I will.”
Last year, Reese’s older sister, Cedah, 10, participated as one of the Grid Kids.
But this year, Reese might get the chance to ride her go kart on the track alongside her heroes, according to Reese’s mother Brooke.
The Grid Kids are selected by Karting Australia, and Reese has been chosen before she has even received her go karting licence.
“I have my practice license now, you can only get your kart license when you turn 7,” Reese said.
Reese’s father, Brent, used to race as a kid himself, whereas Brooke was on and off with go-kart racing.
The Opie family members are mainstays at Goulburn Valley Kart Club in Numurkah.
