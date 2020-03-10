News

Thousands attend Kyabram Rodeo’s 75th anniversary

By John Lewis

Heath Chalmers from Swan Hill entered the open saddle bronc.

1 of 9

All dressed up and ready to ride: Nicholas, 8, and Isabella Beggs, 10, from Tatura.

2 of 9

Rachell, Cypress (2) and Carlee Beaty from Shepparton are big rodeo fans.

3 of 9

Erika Quinn, TJ Evison and Leslie Moore drove the trail from Echuca for Friday night's Kyabram Rodeo.

4 of 9

Barney Souter and Tait Onlsen, 4, from Tongala and Riley Henger, 7, from Frankston teamed up for the big event.

5 of 9

Chester Cashill, 5, with Mabel Cashill, 4, from Seymour enjoyed the rodeo action.

6 of 9

Melissa, Lily (8) and Couper (9) Williams from Kyvalley were ready for some thrills and spills.

7 of 9

Nikki Hill and Kooper Reid arrived from Nathalia for the big night of action.

8 of 9

On the range: Millie, 9, Hamish, 6, Isla, 7, and William Fitzgerald, 3, from Tongala were ready to enjoy the show.

9 of 9

A record crowd turned out for Kybram Rodeo's 75th annual event on Friday night, with people travelling from across Australia to watch the thrilling action at Kyabram Showgrounds.

Kyabram Rodeo committee secretary Janelle McDonald said about 4000 rodeo fans watched up to 800 riders take part in horse and steer riding, barrel racing, roping and the big attraction — bull riding.

“The atmosphere was electric — people were really involved and really positive, we've received some great feedback,” Mrs McDonald said.

She said the Kybram Rodeo committee were presented with a "beautiful" plaque from the Australian Professional Rodeo Association marking the event's 75th anniversary.

She said the longevity of the Kyabram Rodeo was down to community support and a point of difference from other sporting events.

“The town has been amazing supporters,” Mrs McDonald said.

“There's a lot of cowboys out there who love it, and it has a different atmosphere than football or cricket.

“And of course, bull riding is the most dangerous sport in the world.”

She thanked the public for its support over the years and for this year's organisation.

“It was a lot of hard work, but it was definitely worth it."

Latest articles

News

Hope for new trial to give Xavier a better quality of life

With his wide, cheeky grin, and bouncing-off-the-walls personality, you wouldn’t think Xavier Wynn was in constant pain. The six-year-old has endured two incurable tumours since birth — a large one growing along his spine, left hip and...

Madi Chwasta
News

Inaugural GSSC school council leaders motivated to lead change

Ms McKenzie-Sleeth and Mr Glasson were appointed by Victorian Education Minister James Merlino, and will hold their positions until early next year, when future school council leaders would be decided through election.***

Madi Chwasta
News

Yakka Basin works to begin this week

Congupna contractor Apex Earthworks was the winning tender for the project

Ed McLeish

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton accountant “extremely fearful” after having gun held to his head

A Shepparton accountancy firm owner is extremely scared for his life after allegedly having a gun held to his head during an incident at his business last year, a court has heard.

Shepparton News
News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News