Thousands attend Kyabram Rodeo’s 75th anniversary

A record crowd turned out for Kybram Rodeo's 75th annual event on Friday night, with people travelling from across Australia to watch the thrilling action at Kyabram Showgrounds.

Kyabram Rodeo committee secretary Janelle McDonald said about 4000 rodeo fans watched up to 800 riders take part in horse and steer riding, barrel racing, roping and the big attraction — bull riding.

“The atmosphere was electric — people were really involved and really positive, we've received some great feedback,” Mrs McDonald said.

She said the Kybram Rodeo committee were presented with a "beautiful" plaque from the Australian Professional Rodeo Association marking the event's 75th anniversary.

She said the longevity of the Kyabram Rodeo was down to community support and a point of difference from other sporting events.

“The town has been amazing supporters,” Mrs McDonald said.

“There's a lot of cowboys out there who love it, and it has a different atmosphere than football or cricket.

“And of course, bull riding is the most dangerous sport in the world.”

She thanked the public for its support over the years and for this year's organisation.

“It was a lot of hard work, but it was definitely worth it."