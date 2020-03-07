News

Two Hakea Lodge staff members diagnosed with the influenza A virus

By Ed McLeish

Two staff members at Shepparton Villages' Hakea Lodge have been diagnosed with the influenza A virus. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Miller

1 of 1

Two Hakea Lodge staff members have been confirmed with the influenza A virus in the past week.

Shepparton Villages’ chief executive Kerri Rivett said she understood influenza A was highly infectious and the retirement village had put in place standard influenza protocols.

“In addition to the two confirmed influenza A cases, three other staff members and five residents are showing cold-like symptoms,” she said.

“Influenza A should not be confused with coronavirus, and at this stage there are no cases of coronavirus at Hakea Lodge.”

Ms Rivett understood there had been fear prevalent among community members.

“We’ve had a respiratory outbreak for over a week, but we’ve been putting in place influenza control measures,” she said.

“This is standard protocol.”

When Hakea Lodge has two or more people with respiratory diagnoses, its staff place the affected people into isolation, then commence the infection control protocol, which is cleaning everything and restricting the number of people coming into the premises.

Ms Rivett said it was the responsibility of the entire community to ensure everyone’s safety.

“With any virus, the best sign of defence is to wash your hands and keep your hands away from your mouth,” she said.

“If you have cold-like symptoms, do not visit a hospital or a retirement facility, as the elderly are at risk.

“We don’t know anything else at this stage, but we will keep the community informed as updates come to us.”

More related stories on health:

Two GVGS students tested for coronavirus

Coronavirus panic buying hits Shepparton

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton mother sentenced over threats to kill and drug trafficking

A magistrate has described the actions of a Shepparton mother charged with offences which include making threats to kill and drug trafficking, as “drug fueled and violent behaviour”.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton accountant “extremely fearful” after having gun held to his head

A Shepparton accountancy firm owner is extremely scared for his life after allegedly having a gun held to his head during an incident at his business last year, a court has heard.

Shepparton News