Two Hakea Lodge staff members diagnosed with the influenza A virus

Two Hakea Lodge staff members have been confirmed with the influenza A virus in the past week.

Shepparton Villages’ chief executive Kerri Rivett said she understood influenza A was highly infectious and the retirement village had put in place standard influenza protocols.

“In addition to the two confirmed influenza A cases, three other staff members and five residents are showing cold-like symptoms,” she said.

“Influenza A should not be confused with coronavirus, and at this stage there are no cases of coronavirus at Hakea Lodge.”

Ms Rivett understood there had been fear prevalent among community members.

“We’ve had a respiratory outbreak for over a week, but we’ve been putting in place influenza control measures,” she said.

“This is standard protocol.”

When Hakea Lodge has two or more people with respiratory diagnoses, its staff place the affected people into isolation, then commence the infection control protocol, which is cleaning everything and restricting the number of people coming into the premises.

Ms Rivett said it was the responsibility of the entire community to ensure everyone’s safety.

“With any virus, the best sign of defence is to wash your hands and keep your hands away from your mouth,” she said.

“If you have cold-like symptoms, do not visit a hospital or a retirement facility, as the elderly are at risk.

“We don’t know anything else at this stage, but we will keep the community informed as updates come to us.”

More related stories on health:

Two GVGS students tested for coronavirus

Coronavirus panic buying hits Shepparton