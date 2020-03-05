News

Coronavirus panic buying hits Shepparton

By Morgan Dyer

The shelves were stripped bare in Cobram's Woolworths store on Tuesday.

The fear of a coronavirus outbreak has led many Shepparton shoppers into a buying frenzy.

A number of stores across the region have been cleared of essential goods, including toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

Shepparton SPC Factory Sales is one of the stores affected by the panic-buying, with the store stripped bare of toilet paper.

Proprietor Samuel Prentice said the store saw a spike in sales last Wednesday.

“The first three days we didn’t really realise what was causing it but by Friday we knew it was going to be a big weekend — and it definitely was,” Mr Prentice said.

“We have sold out of toilet paper and we are trying to get more in but so is every other store.

“We've put in more orders and even bringing in more staff to keep up with demand."

Toilet paper, however, is not the only product shoppers are stocking up on — tinned food, including baked beans, is also flying out the door.

Mr Prentice said it was like the store was having a sale with the amount of stock they were selling.

“Traditionally this is a quieter time for us but we've had such busy days as of late,” he said.

“We sell a lot of canned goods and non-perishable lines and essentially that's what everyone is targeting."

SPC Factory Sales have been hit with the coronavirus panic-buying.

The shop's sister store in Bayswater, 27 km east of Melbourne's CBD, had been hit even harder, with three pallets of toilet paper selling out within one morning.

Mr Prentice said the increased sales in Shepparton, however, proved the coronavirus panic-buying had crept into regional areas.

“Right or wrong it definitely is panic-buying,” he said.

The run on toilet paper at SPC comes as shoppers across Australia scramble to buy supplies, with Woolworths stores enforcing a four-packet buying limit.

However, Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy wants people to know panic-buying toilet paper is not the best answer to fear about the spread of the deadly virus.

And Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging Australians not to panic.

Of 10 000 people across the country to have been tested for the virus, there are 38 confirmed cases, with 21 now cleared. But Dr Murphy said most of the cases in Australia were in people who had come from other affected countries and there was only "limited community transmission".

“We are trying to reassure people that removing all of the lavatory paper from the shelves of supermarkets probably isn't a proportionate or sensible thing to do at this time,” he told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

“We are a well-prepared health system but even the best-prepared health systems can face a challenge if you have large outbreaks.

“The prime minister is urging people to go about their normal lives but use common sense.”

Mr Morrison has also consulted with supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths. He said Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures toilet paper, was opening up its manufacturing lines in South Australia to deal with the shortages.

Mr Morrison is expected to announce an economic stimulus package within days, as the virus wreaks havoc on Australian trade, supply chains and businesses across the country.

