Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee.

Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate papier-mâché balloons, which will be auctioned off tonight at The GRAIN Store to raise funds for local fire brigades.

Community members have also donated paintings and a sculpture, which will be included in the exhibition.

Every piece is up for silent bidding and each artist has nominated a CFA brigade, with 100 per cent of the winning bid donated to that brigade.

Nathalia has collaborated with brigades from as far as Barmah, Picola, Kotupna, Strathmerton and Waaia this year.

Organiser Leanne Pell said the recent bushfire tragedy highlighted the need to arm brigades with adequate equipment.

“While nothing major has happened in our area, we want to try to keep ahead of the game,” she said.

“We are determined to keep our local brigade well equipped and well manned.”

For a preview of the art and artists, head to the Thank You Fireys Nathalia Art Auction Facebook page.

Bids can be made at the exhibition or you can text your bid with your name and address to Leanne on 0428 662 387 or Andrea on 0407 329 255.

The event will kick off at 6.30 pm, with successful bids to be announced on the night.

This is a free event, but please register at thegrainstore.org or by dropping in to The GRAIN Store.

The artworks will also be on display tomorrow.

Further inquiries can be made to both mobile numbers listed above.

The event is sponsored by Nathalia Hair and Beauty.