Shepparton East parents go back to school

By Morgan Dyer

Parents from Shepparton East Primary School headed back to the classroom last Wednesday to learn an important life lesson.

The school held the session for parents to help align students’ home life with the framework students and teachers follow during school hours.

Hosted by company Triple P — Positive Parenting Program, the session aimed to give parents the skills to teach their children how to manage their emotions, cope with disappointment and stress, and recognise their child's positive and negative emotions.

Acting school principal Stacey Willaton said the session linked so well with the school's matrix.

“Our four values are caring for yourself, caring for others, caring for your learning and caring for your school,” Ms Willaton said.

“At the end of the session parents asked some really great questions and we have received great feedback from those who attended."

Each week students take part in a lesson that directly focuses on and gives an in-depth analysis of the school's values.

The session was made possible by a grant given to the school by the Greater Shepparton Foundation.

