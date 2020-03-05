News

Parrot owner devastated after pet escapes Shepparton cage

By Ed McLeish

Proud mother: Minni Kapoo with her birds Scotch (left) and Whiskey (right)

Best friends: Whiskey and Scotch.

Missing Indian Ring Neck parrot Scotch.

As Mark Twain once said, “Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.”

That’s what Indian ring neck parrot Scotch must be thinking about her soulmate, Whiskey the cockatiel.

Scotch, 3, went missing at McMillan Ct in Shepparton on Australia Day this year.

Her owner, Manisha Kapoor, from Geelong, was changing the water in Scotch and Whiskey’s cage at a friend's house when both birds escaped.

Ms Kapoor managed to get Whiskey back, but Scotch is still missing.

“People don’t know how much Scotch means to me, Whiskey needs a friend,” she said.

“It’s been a long month.”

Ms Kapoor lives in Geelong, but has been relentless in her pursuit of Scotch, putting up her missing parrot in The News’ classies section for over a month.

This is an unprecedented level of commitment from a bird owner.

In the meantime, Ms Kapoor has adopted a new friend for Whiskey in another bird, Coco, but said “the love is missing” in her Geelong home.

“Whiskey gets very anxious when I’m not at home,” she said.

“My birds are like my kids and I would do anything for them.

“People don’t understand how attached I am to them and how much they mean to me.

“I don’t want to lose hope I might get her back.”

According Ms Kapoor, Scotch likes to eat peanuts and Indian food with her family.

If you have seen Scotch, please phone Minni 0431 218 607 or Ronny 0410 859 860.

