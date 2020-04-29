Community

Win a surprise delivery from a Shepparton business

By Madi Chwasta

Surprise delivery competition: North End Bakehouse owner Matt Aylett can't wait to surprise a lucky reader.

Readers of The News have the chance to win a surprise delivery from some of Shepparton's most innovative businesses.

Nine winners will have a surprise package delivered to their homes from one of the nine participating businesses.

One lucky reader will get a massive prize from all businesses involved.

To enter, all you have to do tell us what you like or love about The News.

Deliveries will take place between Monday, April 27 and Friday, May 8 — just in time for Mother’s Day.

North End Bakehouse is one of the participating businesses, and owner Matt Aylett is thrilled to be involved.

“It’s good to be able to do something that gets everyone interested in all the products that are on offer for delivery around town,” he said.

He said the winner of his delivery could look forward to a couple of family pies and a loaf of bread.

To adapt to social-distancing restrictions, Matt said his business had set up a shop front outside his store, and had launched an online ordering and delivery service, which had seen great success.

“Online ordering and delivery has been really popular over the last few weeks,” he said.

“Everyone’s enjoying having it all delivered instead of going to get it.”

To enter the competition, fill out the entry form below. For more information on the competition, see the terms and conditions.

