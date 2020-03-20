Lifestyle

Chloe the Blue Heeler looking for her forever home

By Liz Mellino

Chloe the Blue Heeler

Chloe the Blue Heeler is looking for a new home.

With a bubbly personality and a tail that never stops wagging, Chloe is hoping to bring some joy into the lives of a Goulburn Valley family.

Chloe is a 13-month-old Blue Heeler with blue and white coloured fur.

She is currently being held at the Shepparton Animal Shelter where shelter attendants have described her as an "absolute little ripper".

Chloe loves to please people and is known to love a bit of attention.

Being a Blue Heeler she would prefer to be housed on a rural property with lots of space to run around.

However if this is not possible she would also be suited to a reasonable-sized residential backyard.

Shelter attendants said they would like her to go to a family with no small children as she can get very boisterous, only because she is so happy.

Chloe admits cats do frighten her a little bit however she may be okay with another dog for company.

Because of this shelter attendants have said a dog-only home would be best.

“Overall she is a lovely young lady who just wants to please and be loved,” they said.

If Chloe sounds like the dog for you she can be yours for $330.

This price includes her veterinary health check, C5 vaccination, microchipping, de-sexing, flea and worm treatment.

To find out more about Chloe, phone the Shepparton Animal Shelter on 5832 9700. The shelter, at 125 Wanganui Rd, Shepparton, is open weekdays from 8.15 am to 4.30 pm.

Council’s Pet Exchange Register source number is BR101093. Domestic Animal Business permit number: 19.

Chloe's microchip number is 953 010 004 347 700.

