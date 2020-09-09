Galleries Life through your lens: Spring blooms Maureen Hull: Bees and flowers in my garden. 1 of 18 Mary Jean Melitante Torralba: Canola field in Euroa. 2 of 18 Linda Walley: New growth. 3 of 18 Kylie Wileman. 4 of 18 Kris Tine: On my local walk. 5 of 18 Katherine Harrison. 6 of 18 Justin Beale: Apricot blossoms. 7 of 18 Ash Lee: Some wattle for National Wattle Day. 8 of 18 Ash Lee: Some blossom down in Gemmill Swamp. 9 of 18 Tracey L Hutton: One of our canola crops. 10 of 18 Rebecca Handford. 11 of 18 Molly Chambers. 12 of 18 Melanie Jade Irving. 13 of 18 Jan Daldy: Spring is here at last. 14 of 18 Belinda Lewis. 15 of 18 Piroshka Friedrich: My garden. 16 of 18 Amy Lundberg: Wattle at the Botanic Gardens. 17 of 18 Ann-Maree Russell. 18 of 18