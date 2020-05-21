Entertainment

SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

By Shepparton News

A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection is now open for virtual tours. Photo: Amina Barolli Photography

1 of 1

Art lovers can enjoy Shepparton Art Museum's new exhibition from the comfort of their own home with an interactive, self-guided virtual tour.

The virtual tour allows viewers to ‘walk’ through each of the museum's galleries, zoom in on works, listen to artists talk about their work and provides opportunities to learn more about the artworks featured.

A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection presents key and lesser-known works by Australian female artists across several decades.

SAM director Rebecca Coates said the exhibition spanned the full breadth of SAM’s 83-year collection history, featured a range of mediums and subjects, and showcased the breadth of the museum's material focus in works on paper, painting, and Australian ceramics.

“Even those that have visited the exhibition in the museum will find new delights in this tour,” Dr Coates said.

“It is a pleasure to work with our artists to provide additional benefits to our online visitors, and we are committed to continuing to provide these opportunities to professional artists during such a challenging time for the arts sector.”

The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub.

MORE ART NEWS

Artist's murals brighten restaurants and studios across town

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

Shepparton murals are a sight to behold

Latest articles

World

Is Todd Muller the next NZ prime minister?

Opposition agriculture spokesperson Todd Muller is challenging leader Simon Bridges for the right to take on Jacinda Ardern in September’s election.

AAP Newswire
World

Pompeo slams China’s threats against Aust

Mike Pompeo says the world is waking up to China and pointed to its treatment of Australia and other Asia-Pacific nations.

AAP Newswire
World

Brazil coronavirus outbreak worsens

Brazil could soon have more coronavirus cases than any nation except the United States.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis