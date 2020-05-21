SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

Entertainment
SAM, it’s like you’re virtually thereBy Shepparton News
Art lovers can enjoy Shepparton Art Museum's new exhibition from the comfort of their own home with an interactive, self-guided virtual tour.
The virtual tour allows viewers to ‘walk’ through each of the museum's galleries, zoom in on works, listen to artists talk about their work and provides opportunities to learn more about the artworks featured.
A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection presents key and lesser-known works by Australian female artists across several decades.
SAM director Rebecca Coates said the exhibition spanned the full breadth of SAM’s 83-year collection history, featured a range of mediums and subjects, and showcased the breadth of the museum's material focus in works on paper, painting, and Australian ceramics.
“Even those that have visited the exhibition in the museum will find new delights in this tour,” Dr Coates said.
“It is a pleasure to work with our artists to provide additional benefits to our online visitors, and we are committed to continuing to provide these opportunities to professional artists during such a challenging time for the arts sector.”
The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub.
