Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

By Jessica Ball

Kialla artist Nicky Kriss has transformed her artworks into puzzles.

1 of 1

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block.

And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces.

It was a simple message from a friend — "Puzzles. ASAP." — that inspired the Kialla artist to turn her art into a cure for isolation boredom.

“I am always looking for new projects ... so I did a lot of research and got the ball rolling,” Ms Kriss said.

“The best thing is, the business I found to make them is in Victoria so it's really wonderful to be able to keep it local and have Australian made products, especially at a time like this.”

Working in early childhood education, Ms Kriss often finds herself putting puzzles back together to reset the room and admits even the wooden animal jigsaws from the 1980s frazzle her.

“This week I've started a sample 300-piece from my range, and let me tell you, it is not easy,” she said.

With the final product due to arrive mid to late May, Ms Kriss said the reaction had been unbelievable.

“I hadn't really anticipated such a wonderful response and had to order more.

“They are still available to purchase and will be ongoing, with new designs released gradually.”

Ms Kriss said being an artist and small business owner in these unprecedented times had its challenges and its advantages.

“It's been difficult in the respect of not really having any idea when a sale will come through my website,” she said.

“But on a positive note, I've had time to create work without pressure of deadlines or briefs that I'm really proud of, and thankfully has been received well by collectors.

“I've been getting a lot of painting and business ideas into motion because there are so many hours in the day.”

While she is busy creating with new cat Chia, Ms Kriss said it was also a chance to take a step back.

“I think it's been a big wake-up call to slow down and enjoy a more simpler life.

“I've been talking with friends a lot, and loving the chance to stop and be grateful.

“And I bought a cat, and I hadn't ever been a cat person — so isolation has done weird things to me, that's for sure!”

To find out more, visit: www.nickykrissart.com

Latest articles

Finance

JC Penney to file for bankruptcy: sources

US department store chain JC Penney will likely file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter say.

AAP Newswire
Finance

US unemployment rate skyrockets to 14.7%

More than 20 million US jobs were lost in April - the highest amount since the Great Depression.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Cynata gets approval for Covid-19 trial

Melbourne biotech company Cynata has received permission to see if its stem cell drug candidate helps seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Lifestyle

Mama’s place is not in the kitchen

IF I LOST my job due to the coronavirus pandemic, there wouldn’t be too many other career options I could turn to. Chef and baker being two of them. I blame my mother. Not because she was a terrible cook. Quite the opposite really. But she...

Ivy Jensen
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Win a delivery: Terms and Conditions

WIN A SURPRISE DELIVERY – Terms and Condions 1. Instrucions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The...

Shepparton News