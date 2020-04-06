Lifestyle Shepparton murals are a sight to behold Different priorities: Spotted on the Hot and Cold Shop in Kialla. 1 of 20 Growth and positivity: This can be found at Welsford St, across the road from the police station. 2 of 20 Sense of community: Murals painted on the police station fence, Welsford St. 3 of 20 Celebrating history: On the Department of Health and Human Services building, this mural, painted by artist Adnate, depicts the late Aunty Geraldine Briggs and the late Aunty Elizabeth Morgan. It was painted as part of the Aboriginal Street Art Project. 4 of 20 Important history at Riverlinks Eastbank: Private Daniel Cooper, a Yorta Yorta man who fought for Australia during World War I, painted by Cam Scale. This was painted as part of the Aboriginal Street Art Project. 5 of 20 Made by the community: A close-up of a mural in Welsford St, a result of the Shepparton Community Mural Project. 6 of 20 Created through teamwork: This Welsford St mural was painted as part of the Shepparton Community Mural Project. 7 of 20 Content: A lady on Rowe St, painted by Sophletta. 8 of 20 Mother nature: Seen on Rowe St. 9 of 20 Zany octopus: This tentacled creature can also be found at Rowe St. 10 of 20 Toucan versus kookaburra: This stare-off can be found at Rowe St. 11 of 20 12 of 20 Significant leaders in Australia: The late William Cooper and the late Pastor Sir Douglas Nicholls, painted by well-known artist Adnate, on Fryers St. This was painted as part of the Aboriginal Street Art Project. 13 of 20 Influential past local elders: Painted by well-known artist Adnate, this mural features Aunty Margaret Tucker and Nora 'Nanny' Charles. This was painted as part of the Aboriginal Street Art Project. 14 of 20 GOTAFE: An inspiring mural extends around the corner. 15 of 20 Surreal adventure: Land and sea combine in this mural at GOTAFE. 16 of 20 17 of 20 Identity transformation: A woman paints her face on the corner of Swallow St and St Georges Rd. 18 of 20 Audacious animal: This blue hound is on the corner shop next to St Georges Road. 19 of 20 Green and calming: Signed by Sophletta, this mural is on the corner shop next to St Georges Rd. 20 of 20