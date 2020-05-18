News

Artist’s murals brighten restaurants and studios across town

By Charmayne Allison

Local artist Dery Theodorus paints murals at the new Point of Difference Studio (POD).

Duck into a restaurant or studio around town and you may just find yourself lost in the work of Dery Theodorus.

With sit-down dining off the cards, local eateries have enlisted the local 29-year-old to paint his stunning murals on their walls.

His work now features at Shepparton's Aloi Thai, Pizza Place and Nedal Restaurant, as well as Mooroopna's Yiche Restaurant.

It's also set to cover several walls at Point of Difference Studio, a new space in Mooroopna aiming to empower young people of colour and culture.

Born and raised in Indonesia, Dery has been sketching and painting from a young age.

Self-taught, he started by copying manga characters before eventually moving on to beautifully detailed portraits and landscapes.

Ironically, his first painting, at the age of 10, was the Sydney Opera House.

“I had never been to Australia, but I decided to paint that,” he said.

“And now I live here.”

When Dery's father moved to Shepparton in 2016, he sponsored Dery to join him.

Dery now has permanent residency and says the Goulburn Valley feels like home.

Which is good news for his ever-growing list of eager local customers.

“It's totally different here,” he said.

“I love it because so many people appreciate my art. I've felt so welcomed.

“I'll give them my prices and they'll say, ‘Hold on, that's way too cheap'. But I say, ‘No, that's more than enough'.”

To see more of Dery's work or to get in touch, visit his Facebook and Instagram at Christiano Design Studio.

