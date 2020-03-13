Entertainment

Circus Oz brings a wintry wonderland to Mooroopna

By James Bennett

Tickets are on sale for the Circus Oz Aurora show at Riverlinks WestSide in Mooroopna on March 25.

Family fun is on its way to Riverlinks WestSide in Mooroopna later this month, with the return of Circus Oz.

Presenting its brand new show Aurora, Circus Oz will feature a host of silly and lovable arctic characters, all performing spectacular acrobatic feats and hilarious physical comedy.

This wintry wonderland is full of stunning visual artistry, jaw-dropping acrobatics and a story of hope for humanity, as well as original live music from the Circus Oz band.

Including penguins and polar bears, there will be singing, foot-juggles, climbing and acrobatic feats all mixed up in one magical performance.

Riverlinks performing arts and conventions manager Ken Cameron said the performance centre had always been fortunate to have the famous Circus Oz play at the venue.

“We’re excited to welcome them back as part of the 2020 season,” he said.

Although in Mooroopna for just one day (Wednesday, March 25), two shows will be available for audiences.

“The 1 pm matinee show is a slightly shorter performance, whereas the 7.30 pm show is a full-length family show,” Mr Cameron said.

“Audiences can expect lots of circus tricks and fun.”

Tickets are available online or through the Riverlinks Box Office on 5832 9511.

Matinee performance tickets range from $42 to $18, with evening performance tickets costing between $51 and $32.

For the full selection of shows on offer, visit: www.riverlinksvenues.com.au/whats-on

