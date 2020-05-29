Education

Education Future: Celebrating the success of remote education

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Term two of the 2020 school year is one for the history books.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, students were ordered to stay home and remote learning became the new, temporary, way of life.

But in these uncertain times, there have been plenty of lessons to be learnt.

Schools, families and students have risen to the challenges and Education Future celebrates their successes — from increased communication between school and family, to technology upskilling, to a focus on wellbeing and newfound independence.

Students have started to return to campus and are discovering a new normal.

With new technology, practices and skills, school will never be the same.

These success stories also stand as a timely reminder for families who need to choose where to send their children to school next year.

This time of year is normally jam-packed with open days and information sessions but, like most parts of life, schools have had to adapt to offer virtual tours and other options.

While it may not be business as usual, now is not the time to put off that big decision.

