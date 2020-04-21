Shepparton mall shoppers will return

Shepparton

By John Lewis

The Summer City Market in Shepparton's Maude St Mall brought the crowds out earlier this year.

Shepparton retailer Shane Sali.

Shane Sali is a Shepparton retailer whose family celebrates 50 years of Maude St Mall trading this year.

Here, Mr Sali replies to former Shepparton Mayor Geoff Dobson's response to the proposed Mall redevelopment project published in yesterday's News.

Mr Dobson put forward the view that mall retailing was past its peak and the area should become a community hub free of retail shops.

Clearly the Maude St Mall has been a topic of discussion for more than 20 years and Geoff has raised some valid points, one in particular being the possible investment of millions of dollars into this redevelopment. That is an extreme investment. Personally I believe the best outcome for all involved can be achieved well under the proposed cost.

If the street had been put through 20 years ago, well before online shopping and social media were even thought about, what would we be talking about today?

My vision of the mall is creating a mix of businesses that complement each other — as is currently being achieved down Fryers St — slow-moving traffic, ample parking and the opportunity for above-business living.

It is disappointing Geoff believes the Mall’s agenda has been run by retailers.

The absence of any major investment in the Mall for more than 20 years would suggest council has decided on the “Agenda of the Mall”. Furthermore, if you do not gain support from the industry it will directly impact, then who is going to help council drive this or any investment?

That is why I would encourage business owners and the community to share their thoughts with council before this plan is endorsed.

I agree with Geoff: online shopping is huge right now and is seen as the only way people will shop.

But I do not think anyone enjoys being inside all day. When restrictions are lifted I think people will want to start to get back to what they see as a normal life. Part of that is going into your local town and supporting local business — that won’t change.

Personally a number of things need to be improved within the design but it gives us something to work with: a clear open area that is safe and appealing for families and kids and those that want to enjoy the public space. But more parking and flexibility in the design needs to be looked at to future-proof any changes we will face in the way our community members shop and dine.

Right now council is providing an opportunity to give feedback, and no doubt the most beneficial decision for all will be made.

Council investment in any project cannot guarantee business success, but working with all business owners, landlords and most importantly the community in having a united approach can make any investment successful.

A refined concept design for the mall redevelopment is now available online as a video presentation. To view, go to

http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/major-projects/maude-street-mall-redevelopment

