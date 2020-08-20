Keysborough couple say virus “not that serious”, fined for breaching restrictions

Virus updates
Keysborough couple say virus “not that serious”, fined for breaching restrictionsBy Shepparton News
Victoria Police issued 168 fines to individuals in the past 24 hours for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:
- 24 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons
- 48 for curfew breaches
- 14,343 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints and 12 fines issued.
- Conducted 4493 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 303,061 spot checks conducted since March 21).
Examples of breaches include:
- A male was driving in a car park during curfew in Knoxfield. He stated he had driven from Mount Waverley to take his uncle to purchase cigarettes and refill a gas bottle.
- A female was walking in Hobsons Bay during curfew. She stated she had just visited a friend’s house and didn’t think it was that serious.
- A vehicle with three males and one female was intercepted in Point Cook. The four occupants were all issued with fines as they resided from different addresses and did not have a valid reason to be out.
- A male was spoken to at Glen Huntly Railway Station as he was observed to not be wearing a face covering. After initially refusing to provide his details, he provided his name and address and he was found to be more than 15km from his address without a valid reason. He was issued with a fine for breaching the Stay at Home directions.
- A male and female were observed not wearing face coverings while they were at Lysterfield Lake Park with children. After speaking with police, they stated they had travelled from Keysborough to go for a walk. When speaking to police, it was clear they were deliberately breaching the directions because they didn’t think the virus was that serious. They were both issued with a fine for breaching the Stay at Home directions.