Melbourne man breaches lockdown to go fishing in Geelong | Daily wrap

5370537724001

Across Victoria throughout the past 24 hours, police issued a total of 154 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:

19 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons

35 for curfew breaches

18,216 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints and 17 fines issued.

Conducted 3396 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 297,772 spot checks conducted since March 21).

Please find below examples of breaches from the past 24 hours: