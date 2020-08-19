Melbourne man breaches lockdown to go fishing in Geelong | Daily wrap

Virus updates
Melbourne man breaches lockdown to go fishing in Geelong
Across Victoria throughout the past 24 hours, police issued a total of 154 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:
- 19 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons
- 35 for curfew breaches
- 18,216 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints and 17 fines issued.
- Conducted 3396 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 297,772 spot checks conducted since March 21).
Please find below examples of breaches from the past 24 hours:
- A woman was sighted walking on Spencer St without a mask. Stated she had been smoking when a bird swooped her associate’s hamburger and had been therefore distracted, and she was about to resume smoking.
- A man who travelled from Melbourne to Geelong to go fishing.
- A man and woman from Darebin who do not live at the same residence, driving together outside of curfew hours to withdraw money from an ATM.