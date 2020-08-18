Shepparton Villages residents return negative COVID-19 results in second round of testing

All Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents - except the original resident who tested positive for COVID-19 - have returned negative COVID-19 results after their second round of testing on Thursday.

The 116 residents have had two COVID-19 tests and have remained in isolation after a resident and two staff members tested positive for the virus more than a week ago.

But chief executive Veronica Jamison said the Department of Health and Human Services had advised residents would need a third test before moving out of isolation.

"Goulburn Valley Health will conduct these tests today (August 18) and tomorrow (August 19), and it is likely results will be received in two to three days," she said.

Ms Jamison said the one resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 had tested positive for the virus again, but was "doing well".

She said staff were wearing personal protective equipment, and were following infection control protocols and the Emergency Management Plan, with support from GV Health and the COVID-19 case management team.

"The Goulburn Valley Health In-Reach team has been incredibly helpful and we would like to

acknowledge their help and support," Ms Jamison said.

"Additionally, to our residents and their families - we greatly appreciate your support, your patience and your understanding.

"We are working hard to ensure we follow all protocols so that we can begin the process of moving out of isolation as soon as possible."

Greater Shepparton had 20 active COVID-19 cases yesterday, with the updated count due this afternoon.