One new COVID-19 case reported for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another new COVID-19 case, taking the region's total of active cases to 18.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the case was linked to a known outbreak.

Of the 18 active cases:

Seven of the active cases are related to the Shepparton Villages outbreak being two staff members, one resident, and four close contacts of the staff members who are not employed at Shepparton Villages.

Nine active cases are linked to another community outbreak. The new case reported is related to this outbreak.

There are two other active cases unrelated to one another or any other outbreak.

Mr Sharp said there were no patients currently admitted at GV Health with COVID-19.

He also said 58 people were tested for COVID-19 at the "pop-up" testing site at Tatura Civic Hall on Friday, which was held for symptomatic community members.

Mr Sharp said the hospital was undertaking contact tracing for all active cases in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services, and were working as fast as they could to complete the process.

"Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team," Mr Sharp said.

"Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern."

Mr Sharp said a number of people had been tested for COVID-19, and reminded anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested to stay at home.

"(And) people should not present to the Acute Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 testing unless they are contacted by a GV Health or DHHS," Mr Sharp said.

Campaspe Shire has recorded two active cases, while Moira Shire, Benalla Rural City and Strathbogie Shire do not have any known cases.

Victoria recorded 303 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Saturday.

Greater Shepparton reported 17 active cases on Friday, after one person was cleared from self-isolation.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

• For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus