Shepparton Villages residents test negative for COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

Only one resident with COVID-19: 115 Maculata Place residents have tested negative for the virus.

Shepparton Villages has confirmed no other Maculata Place residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said they received the results for the remaining Maculata Place residents this afternoon, and have informed residents and their families.

"I am pleased to advise that of the 116 Maculata Place residents tested, 115 have returned a negative test, and one - the original case - is positive," Mr Pullen said.

All 19 residents at Bertram House also returned negative COVID-19 results on the weekend, after a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday worked at Bertram House and Maculata Place.

A second Shepparton Villages staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, but was believed not to be infectious while at work.

Mr Pullen said all residents would remain isolated in their rooms until the results of their second round of COVID-19 testing, scheduled for Thursday, were returned.

“(Also) in accordance with guidelines, 24 staff who have been identified as close contacts have been tested and all are well, isolating at home for 14 days,” Mr Pullen said.

“All Maculata Place staff are following infection control protocols and the emergency management plan, supported by GV Health and the COVID case management team.

“Residents are in good spirits and staff are working tirelessly to care for all residents, and I offer my sincere thanks to all staff for their outstanding efforts.”

