Greater Shepparton has recorded nine active cases of COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

GV Health tracing close contacts: Greater Shepparton currently has nine active cases.

Greater Shepparton has recorded nine active cases of COVID-19.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp confirmed the ninth case was a Shepparton Villages resident at Maculata Place, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

No further residents have so far tested positive for COVID-19, and results for the remaining residents .

Of the nine active cases:

  • Five are linked to the Shepparton Villages outbreak being two staff members, two close contacts of the staff members who are not employed at Shepparton Villages and one resident at Maculata Place. The student from Greater Shepparton College (Wanganui Campus) is linked to this outbreak.
  • There are two active cases that are linked, these are linked with the Unilever Tatura outbreak and believed to be linked with First Choice Liquor.
  • There are two active cases that are not linked with any others.

Mr Sharp said all people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were required to self-isolate, were being monitored, and were being provided support where required.

He said one person with COVID-19 is an inpatient at GV Health, but that person was not from Greater Shepparton so is not included in the number of current active cases in the region.

Mr Sharp said hospital was undertaking contact tracing for all active cases in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team," Mr Sharp said.

"Please note, contact tracing is a time-consuming process and our team are working as fast as they can to complete this as quickly possible.  

"Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern.

Mr Sharp said a number of people are waiting for COVID-19 results, and anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested must stay at home.

"People should not present to the Acute Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 testing unless they are contacted by a GV Health or DHHS," Mr Sharp said.

He said it was possible more people in Greater Shepparton would test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days.

There is one active case in Campaspe Shire, and no known active cases in Moira Shire and Strathbogie Shire.

Victoria recorded 322 new active cases, and 19 deaths - the highest number of fatalities in a single day.

The Victorian Government have announced a new "call-to-test" service, which will provide in-home coronavirus testing for older Victorians, Victorians with disability, carers and those with an illness that might prevent them from leaving home.

A new television and social media campaign telling real stories of people experiencing long-term effects of the virus will also launch today.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham Street Shepparton is open seven days per week from 8:00am to 5:15pm.

If you are struggling with your mental health, call Lifeline Australia on 131 114, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.

Any questions can be directed to the coronavirus hotline on 1800 338 663, which is operational 8am to 6pm, seven days a week.

