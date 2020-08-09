Virus updates

Shepparton Villages resident tests positive for COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

1 of 1

A Shepparton Villages resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

It comes after two Shepparton Villages staff members returned positive COVID-19 tests this weekend.

Shepparton Villages interim chief executive officer Greg Pullen said the Maculata Place resident had her test fast-tracked after she was displaying symptoms around the time initial testing took place.

"I have already spoken to the relatives and the resident has been informed," Mr Pullen said.

"Under the advice of authorities, the resident is being isolated and treated at Maculata Place."

Mr Pullen said the test results for remaining Maculata Place residents should return within the next 24 hours.

"Testing and results are out of our control," he said.

"Families and residents will be notified of the result as soon as we receive them.

"All residents have been isolated within their own room since Thursday and staff have been utilising full personal protective equipment (PPE) since then as well.

"Supplies of PPE remain adequate as are supplies of other items, such as food and linen."

Mr Pullen said the atmosphere was "calm" at Maculata place, and residents were "responding well" to the circumstances.

"We will continue to keep residents, families and staff informed," he said.

Mr Pullen said all 19 residents at Bertram House, where the first staff member who tested positive mostly worked, had returned negative COVID-19 tests, as had all other close contacts of the first staff member at Maculata Place.

He said the second staff member who tested positive was believed not to have worked while infectious.

If you are struggling with your mental health, call Lifeline Australia on 131 114, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.

Latest articles

News

SPC still in organic milk deal

The owners of fruit processing business SPC are continuing to develop a debt for equity swap in an organic dairy business, despite supply problems created by the collapse of an organic milk supplier. Shepparton Partners Collective, which bought the...

Geoff Adams
News

Bird flu detected on second egg farm

Agriculture Victoria has confirmed a second egg farm near Lethbridge has tested positive for bird flu. The farm, near Geelong, has been quarantined and movement controls have been introduced to prevent further spread. Avian influenza, otherwise known...

Jamie Salter
News

Beef and horticulture exporters get a digital edge

The cost and complexity of exporting food will be reduced in Australia with the launch of a project that will harness the power of data and digital platforms. CSIRO is working with the horticulture and beef industries on a system that will automate...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Virus updates

Unilever Tatura worker tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed a contractor based at its Tatura factory has tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News