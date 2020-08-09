Virus updates

Second Shepparton Villages staff member tests positive for COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

Shepparton Villages has confirmed a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

But Shepparton Villages interim chief executive officer Greg Pullen said the Federal Department of Health has confirmed the second staff member had not worked at Shepparton Villages while infectious.

"So, I want to reassure everyone that we still have only the original single exposure," Mr Pullen said.

"The second staff member is isolating at home and further contact tracing is being carried out."

Mr Pullen said all other close contacts of the first staff member at Maculata Place have returned negative COVID-19 results.

He said all 19 residents at Bertram House, where the first staff member mostly worked, had also returned negative COVID-19 tests.

But he said results from Maculata Place residents have not come back yet and are expected in the next two days.

"This is out of our control but a high priority has been placed on these results," Mr Pullen said.

"In the meantime, Maculata Place remains in full lockdown."

Greater Shepparton reported an additional three active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total of active cases in the region to seven.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said of the three cases, two were linked to previous cases, while the third case was unrelated.

He said all three cases were tested at GV Health in recent days, and contact tracing is underway.

"A number of people have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results," Mr Sharp said.

"Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team.

"Contact tracing will continue with identified contacts and relevant agencies in coming days."

Mr Sharp said GV Health’s contact tracing team has contacted businesses in the region.

"These businesses have provided information, such as attendance registers, that is assisting the contact tracing process," he said.

"Please note, contact tracing is a time-consuming process and our team are working as fast as they can to complete this as quickly possible.

"Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern."

He said it would be possible more people in the region would test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days.

There are no active cases in the Campaspe, Moira and Strathbogie regions.

An update on Sunday's positive cases is expected later today.

