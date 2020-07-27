Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

By Madi Chwasta

The coronavirus.

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

It comes as 532 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across Victoria in a 24-hour period - the largest single day increase recorded in Australia.

But the overall state total has risen by 515 after 17 cases were reclassified, mostly due to duplication.

Mitchell Shire has 13 active cases of COVID-19, while Moira Shire, Campaspe Shire, Strathbogie Shire and Benalla Rural City do not have any.

Greater Shepparton has had a total of 17 cases.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations of active cases within Local Government Areas, and numbers are subject to change once cases are followed up and data is analysed.

Six deaths were reported since Sunday, with the state's death toll rising to 77.

There are 245 people with COVID-19 in hospital, and 44 of those are in intensive care.

Of the 8696 total cases in Victoria, 4542 are currently active, and 3817 have now recovered.

Metropolitan Melbourne has had 8086 cases, while regional Victoria has had 463.

More than 1,518,000 tests have been processed.

Regional Victorians are being encouraged to wear masks if unable to maintain 1.5 m social distancing.

