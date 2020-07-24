Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19.

The reduction in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 300 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

But the overall total has increased by 280 with 20 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication.

Mitchell Shire has 11 active cases, while Campaspe Shire, Moira Shire, Strathbogie Shire and Benalla Rural City have not reported any.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations of active cases within Local Government Areas.

The listed location does not indicate where an active case was infected and may not be where they currently reside.

Seven deaths were reported since Thursday, with the state's death toll rising to 56.

There are 206 people with COVID-19 in hospital, and 41 of those are in intensive care.

Of the 7406 total cases in Victoria, 3734 are currently active, and 3450 have now recovered.

Metropolitan Melbourne has had 6825 cases, while regional Victoria has had 424.

More than 1,437,200 tests have been processed.

Regional Victorians are being encouraged to wear masks if unable to maintain 1.5 m social distancing.