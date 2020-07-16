Greater Shepparton has no increase in COVID-19 cases as Victorian cases spike

Greater Shepparton reported no change in active cases of COVID-19, as Victoria recorded its largest spike yet.

The region has one active case of COVID-19.

Campaspe Shire has no active cases, and has had its overall case numbers reduced from six to five.

Moira Shire, Strathbogie Shire and Benalla Rural City also have no active cases.

Mitchell Shire has 15 active cases.

Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said numbers in Local Government Areas were "subject to change" as cases were followed up and data was analysed.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not provide specific information about individual active cases.

The state recorded 317 cases, but the total increased by 302 after 15 cases were reclassified largely due to duplication.

Two men in their 80s died in hospital, taking the death toll to 29.

There are 109 people in hospital, including 29 in intensive care.

Victoria has recorded a total of 4750 cases — 2128 are active, while 2591 people have recovered.

Metropolitan Melbourne has 4310 cases, and regional Victoria has 311.

Almost 1,226,000 tests have been processed.

The Victorian Government announced it would pause all category three elective surgery across public hospitals in metropolitan Melbourne to increase capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Elective surgery will also be reduced to no more than 50 per cent of usual activity across all public hospitals and 75 per cent in private hospitals.

While the announcement did not apply to regional Victorian hospitals, Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said on Monday the hospital would begin to reduce elective surgery activity.

Stage three "Stay at Home" restrictions remain in force throughout metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.