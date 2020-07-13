Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19.

The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases.

Mitchell Shire has 12 active cases, and Campaspe Shire has one.

Strathbogie Shire, Moira Shire and Benalla Rural City don't have any active cases.

Greater Shepparton had a total of 18 cases.

Victoria has recorded 177 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, but the overall total has increased by 168 after nine cases were reclassified mainly due to duplication.

Of the new cases, 25 are linked to outbreaks and 151 are under investigation.

Victoria has had a total number of 3967 cases, and 1612 remain active.

Currently 72 people are in hospital with the virus, with 17 of those in intensive care.

The death toll remains on 24.

More than 1,148,300 tests have been processed.